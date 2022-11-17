Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.11

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.11 and traded as high as $35.88. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $35.44, with a volume of 57,266,410 shares changing hands.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.12.

Institutional Trading of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 149,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after buying an additional 11,238 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 84,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 388,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after buying an additional 20,252 shares during the last quarter.

About Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

