Fiera Capital Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

Fiera Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FSZ stock opened at C$9.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$947.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46. Fiera Capital has a one year low of C$8.23 and a one year high of C$11.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.52, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on FSZ shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Fiera Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.08.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

