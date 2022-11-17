Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the October 15th total of 4,270,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FNF. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at $8,192,212.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 13.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 117.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 122.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 66,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 36,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth about $1,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.85. 1,069,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,557. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.47). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

