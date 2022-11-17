Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the October 15th total of 4,270,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FNF. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at $8,192,212.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Financial
Fidelity National Financial Price Performance
Shares of FNF stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.85. 1,069,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,557. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.
Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.47). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.
About Fidelity National Financial
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fidelity National Financial (FNF)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.