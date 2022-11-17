Fetch.ai (FET) One Day Volume Reaches $3.75 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0602 or 0.00000365 BTC on major exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $44.92 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00078579 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00060229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000413 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00011115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00023072 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005337 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000254 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

