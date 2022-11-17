Fei USD Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 16th. In the last week, Fei USD has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00005956 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $419.00 million and $1.77 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,553.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010378 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00006760 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037312 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00042550 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022407 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00239090 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98935624 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $626,382.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

