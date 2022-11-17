Fei USD 1-Day Volume Tops $1.75 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 17th. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $417.87 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fei USD has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One Fei USD token can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00005916 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fei USD alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,620.82 or 1.00001315 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00010738 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037161 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00042585 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00022199 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00237640 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003728 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.9857032 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $1,779,509.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.