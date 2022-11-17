Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum to $4.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 62.60% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fathom Digital Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.90.
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Stock Performance
FATH traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 30,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.95. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67.
About Fathom Digital Manufacturing
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.
