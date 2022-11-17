FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) versus Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Head-To-Head Survey

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of FAT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

FAT Brands has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FAT Brands -19.86% N/A -4.35% Chipotle Mexican Grill 9.61% 38.03% 12.80%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FAT Brands and Chipotle Mexican Grill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares FAT Brands and Chipotle Mexican Grill’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FAT Brands $118.88 million 1.05 -$31.58 million ($4.75) -1.60 Chipotle Mexican Grill $7.55 billion 5.61 $652.98 million $28.73 53.13

Chipotle Mexican Grill has higher revenue and earnings than FAT Brands. FAT Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chipotle Mexican Grill, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for FAT Brands and Chipotle Mexican Grill, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Chipotle Mexican Grill 0 5 23 0 2.82

Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus target price of $1,819.56, suggesting a potential upside of 19.19%. Given Chipotle Mexican Grill’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chipotle Mexican Grill is more favorable than FAT Brands.

Summary

Chipotle Mexican Grill beats FAT Brands on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

