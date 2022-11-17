Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,050,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 43,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 29.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark downgraded Faraday Future Intelligent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 23,027,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,712,081. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric ( NASDAQ:FFIE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 688.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 50,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44,276 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the second quarter worth $44,000.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

