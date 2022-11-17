EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) Shares Down 2.3%

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Rating) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. 51,580 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 70,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.
EZGO Technologies Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65.
EZGO Technologies Company Profile
EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, rental, and sale of e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved the rental and sale of lithium batteries; and sale, franchising, and operation of smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices.
