Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.95.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE XOM traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $112.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,645,708. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $114.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.04. The firm has a market cap of $461.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

