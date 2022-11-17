Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) CAO Lance A. Soliday Sells 635 Shares of Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

EXPE traded down $3.30 on Thursday, reaching $94.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,888. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.02 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $161.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,574 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,840 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

