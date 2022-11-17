Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) CAO Lance A. Soliday Sells 635 Shares of Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
EXPE traded down $3.30 on Thursday, reaching $94.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,888. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.02 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $161.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.64.
Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.
