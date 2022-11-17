Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii decreased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Exelon were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 62,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $38.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.14. The company has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $50.71.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.