Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Trading Down 2%

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Rating) shares were down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. Approximately 5,816 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 53,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.57.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$9.11 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Excellon Resources Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

