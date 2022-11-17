Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.08

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 153823 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.
Evotec Trading Down 4.4 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average is $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Evotec Company Profile
Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.
