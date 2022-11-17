Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the October 15th total of 21,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:EVOK traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.64. 4,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.67. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.