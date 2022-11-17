EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the October 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 832,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

In related news, insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $116,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,074.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $349,930. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVOP. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the third quarter worth $50,871,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 2,769.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,432,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,825 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the first quarter worth $28,300,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in EVO Payments in the third quarter valued at $37,463,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in EVO Payments in the third quarter valued at $30,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVO Payments stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.69. 444,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,218. EVO Payments has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $33.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average is $28.93.

EVOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research cut EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial cut EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair cut EVO Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

