Evmos One Day Volume Reaches $869,319.54 (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00007005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Evmos has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Evmos has a total market cap of $350.62 million and $869,319.54 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Evmos Profile

Evmos launched on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

