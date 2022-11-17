Evercore ISI Raises DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target to $34.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Evercore ISI to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.90.

Shares of XRAY stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $30.69. 2,576,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,521. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $58.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 281.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth $35,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

