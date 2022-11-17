Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EVBG. Barclays decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Everbridge from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Everbridge Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.71. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Insider Transactions at Everbridge

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $111.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.69 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everbridge will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 4,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $123,737.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,652.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,061 shares of company stock valued at $236,307 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everbridge

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SG3 Management LLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 571.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Everbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 1,647.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

