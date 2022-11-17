Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.00

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.05). Eurasia Mining shares last traded at GBX 4.60 ($0.05), with a volume of 6,503,621 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £142.68 million and a PE ratio of -51.50. The company has a quick ratio of 11.58, a current ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.99.

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals in Russia. Its principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Central Urals; and the Monchetundra project situated on the Kola Peninsula.

