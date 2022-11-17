Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Short Interest Update

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the October 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Esports Entertainment Group Trading Up 11.8 %
Shares of GMBL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 42,256,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,119. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $6.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.21.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GMBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group cut shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. HC Wainwright cut Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.
Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile
Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.
