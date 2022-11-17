Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Short Interest Update

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the October 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Esports Entertainment Group Trading Up 11.8 %

Shares of GMBL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 42,256,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,119. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $6.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GMBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group cut shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. HC Wainwright cut Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 180.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36,236 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 87.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 29,864 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 303,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 68,351 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

Further Reading

