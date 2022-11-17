Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Short Interest Up 13.4% in October

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the October 15th total of 3,800,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 992,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at $345,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.5% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 935,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,562,000 after buying an additional 39,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ELS stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.62. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $88.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.36%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Stories

