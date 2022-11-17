Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for November 16th (COOK, DTC, EL, ELF, ENR, EPC, GROV, HELE, IAUX, MIDD)

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, November 16th:

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC). They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL). The firm issued a hold rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE). They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH). They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. began coverage on shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

