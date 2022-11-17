Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for November 16th (COOK, DTC, EL, ELF, ENR, EPC, GROV, HELE, IAUX, MIDD)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, November 16th:

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC). They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of. The firm issued a hold rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE). They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH). They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. began coverage on shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

