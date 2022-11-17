Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Stagwell Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:STGW)

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Stagwell in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stagwell’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Stagwell’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Stagwell in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Stagwell Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STGW opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.95. Stagwell has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.86.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $663.79 million during the quarter. Stagwell had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 5.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STGW. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Stagwell by 24.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Stagwell during the first quarter valued at $56,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stagwell by 164.8% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 421,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 262,556 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell in the first quarter worth about $2,286,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Stagwell by 34.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the period. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stagwell

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

