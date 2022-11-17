Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Femasys Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FEMY)

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Chardan Capital cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Femasys in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now expects that the company will earn ($0.98) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.97). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Femasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Femasys’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Femasys from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of FEMY stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. Femasys has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a current ratio of 9.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -0.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Femasys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Femasys by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,948 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Femasys by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 86,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Femasys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

