Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.36. 59,529 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,035,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.39.
The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 1.02.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.
