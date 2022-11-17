Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.36. 59,529 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,035,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.39.

The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 131.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Equinox Gold by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,669,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,642,000 after acquiring an additional 235,219 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Equinox Gold by 125.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Equinox Gold by 38.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the period. 30.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

