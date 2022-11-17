Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Acquired by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 371,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,050 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 52.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the second quarter worth about $138,000. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Shares of EQX traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 119,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,429. Equinox Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Equinox Gold

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.39.

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Articles

