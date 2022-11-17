Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given New $750.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $810.00 to $750.00 in a report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $635.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $748.53.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $647.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Equinix has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $853.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $583.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $637.44. The stock has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.09%.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.