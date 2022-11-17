EQT (NYSE:EQT) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, PETERS & COMPAN reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.88.

EQT stock opened at $41.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.50. EQT has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $51.97.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that EQT will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,373,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EQT by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,550,057,000 after buying an additional 6,293,070 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in EQT during the first quarter valued at about $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 79.9% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 8,950,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in EQT by 6,029.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

