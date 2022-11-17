EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Short Interest Up 5.7% in October

EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 671,500 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the October 15th total of 635,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,238.3 days.

EQB Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EQGPF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.36. 166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476. EQB has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EQB from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of EQB from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EQB from C$85.50 to C$87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of EQB from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of EQB from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Featured Stories

