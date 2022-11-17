EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Short Interest Update

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the October 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 627,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:EPR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.70. 14,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,436. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.42. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $56.38.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of EPR Properties

EPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

