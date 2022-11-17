EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Short Interest Update

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the October 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 627,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
EPR Properties Stock Performance
NYSE:EPR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.70. 14,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,436. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.42. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $56.38.
EPR Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.98%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of EPR Properties
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About EPR Properties
EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.
See Also
