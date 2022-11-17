EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 12,374 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,374 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,404,000 after buying an additional 8,543,788 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9,332.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,417,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,359,981 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,005,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,519,000 after buying an additional 4,879,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,445,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,594,000 after buying an additional 3,961,668 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,559. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $54.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.33.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

