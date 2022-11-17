EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 190,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 323,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.82. 38,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,841. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $31.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average of $24.51.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

