EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.70 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,990 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,417,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,586,000 after purchasing an additional 417,632 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 479,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,075,000 after buying an additional 27,752 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,358,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,731,000 after buying an additional 133,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,728,527. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $40.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.60.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

