EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.20 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded down $4.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $221.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,404. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $320.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

