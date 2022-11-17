EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,068 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,671,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,129 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610,709 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,488,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,652 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $685,157,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,834 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.06. The stock had a trading volume of 34,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,387. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $85.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.13.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

