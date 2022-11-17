EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 65,372 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 373.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,372 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 115.1% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 62.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.34. The company had a trading volume of 16,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,580,376. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.21. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

