EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,890 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,214 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $977,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 41.2% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Boeing by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $188,809,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.01. 30,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,061,883. The stock has a market cap of $101.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.76. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $231.50.

Insider Activity at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.18.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.