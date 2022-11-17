EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 142,711 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 375.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 180,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,711 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PZA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 126.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,422,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,381,000 after purchasing an additional 664,860 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000.

NYSEARCA:PZA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,662. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $27.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average of $23.18.

