EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) dropped 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 11,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 18,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENQUF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EnQuest from GBX 42 ($0.49) to GBX 47 ($0.55) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EnQuest from GBX 26 ($0.31) to GBX 28 ($0.33) in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get EnQuest alerts:

EnQuest Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34.

About EnQuest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.