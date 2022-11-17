Enjin Coin Price Hits $0.30 on Major Exchanges (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. One Enjin Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001841 BTC on popular exchanges. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $304.18 million and $14.64 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002693 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.70 or 0.00567448 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000234 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,879.91 or 0.29552225 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000076 BTC.
Enjin Coin Token Profile
Enjin Coin was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Enjin Coin Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
