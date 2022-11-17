EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at BTIG Research

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research to $85.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ENS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

EnerSys Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE ENS traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.21. 559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,708. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $55.60 and a 1-year high of $83.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of EnerSys

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in EnerSys by 2.3% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 4.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 6.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 0.6% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in EnerSys by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

