EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at BTIG Research

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research to $85.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
ENS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
EnerSys Trading Down 1.3 %
NYSE ENS traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.21. 559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,708. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $55.60 and a 1-year high of $83.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36.
EnerSys Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of EnerSys
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in EnerSys by 2.3% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 4.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 6.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 0.6% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in EnerSys by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
EnerSys Company Profile
EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
