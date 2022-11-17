Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NRGV. Cowen decreased their price target on Energy Vault to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Energy Vault from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.83.

Energy Vault Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE:NRGV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.69. 3,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,022. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.13. Energy Vault has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $22.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Energy Vault

In other news, CEO Robert Piconi acquired 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $49,068.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,327,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,030,813.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Robert Piconi purchased 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $49,068.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,327,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,030,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William Gross sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $78,487.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,672,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,076,953.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 128,750 shares of company stock valued at $563,475 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRGV. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the first quarter worth about $376,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the first quarter worth about $21,416,000. Institutional investors own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Company Profile

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

