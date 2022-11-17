Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NRGV. Cowen decreased their price target on Energy Vault to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Energy Vault from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.83.
Energy Vault Stock Up 3.7 %
NYSE:NRGV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.69. 3,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,022. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.13. Energy Vault has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $22.10.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRGV. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the first quarter worth about $376,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the first quarter worth about $21,416,000. Institutional investors own 29.83% of the company’s stock.
Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.
