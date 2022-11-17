Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.02. Energizer has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $41.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

In other Energizer news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $91,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 150,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,583,348.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 418.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 5,160.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

