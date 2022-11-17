Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75-$2.81 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $977.88 million-$988.32 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.00 billion. Endava also updated its FY23 guidance to GBP2.37-2.42 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DAVA. Citigroup dropped their price target on Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Endava in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.00.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava Price Performance

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $79.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.21. Endava has a one year low of $61.55 and a one year high of $170.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $226.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.99 million. Endava had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 13.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Endava by 433.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 30.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the third quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.