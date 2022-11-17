Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DAVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Endava in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.00.

DAVA traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,144. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.21. Endava has a one year low of $61.55 and a one year high of $170.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.36.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $226.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.99 million. Endava had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 13.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Endava will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the third quarter worth about $644,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Endava by 2.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Endava by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 34,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Endava by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 81,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

