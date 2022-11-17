Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.93

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.93 and traded as high as $7.30. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 49,927 shares changing hands.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.94.

Institutional Trading of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 0.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

