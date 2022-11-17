Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,972,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,170,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,478 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 25.2% in the second quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 8,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.6 %

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.09.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.45%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.31.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.