Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.91

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.91 and last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 41057 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.
EBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Emergent BioSolutions to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.
Emergent BioSolutions Stock Down 1.0 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.82. The company has a market cap of $602.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile
Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.
