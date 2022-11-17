Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.91

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.91 and last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 41057 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

EBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Emergent BioSolutions to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.82. The company has a market cap of $602.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 258.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 68,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 512,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

